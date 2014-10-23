* Profit warning underlines slowdown in London house market
* Soaring prices force house hunters to look beyond capital
* Shares plunge on stock market
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, Oct 23 British estate agent Foxtons
warned profits would fall this year because of a marked
slowdown in London's previously runaway property market, sending
its shares tumbling by a fifth.
Foxtons, which has become a symbol of the British capital's
property boom, said sales volumes had fallen sharply and
commissions were down in the third quarter. Sales had hit heir
highest level since the 2008-09 financial crisis peak in the
previous nine months.
Known for its coffee shop-style offices and fleet of Mini
Cooper cars bedecked with union flags, Foxtons said tougher
lending rules and worries over British and European political
stability had hit the market.
After reporting a 3 percent dip in third quarter turnover
and warning 2014 core earnings would also fall, investors wiped
over 100 million pounds ($160 million) off the company's
valuation in the biggest daily fall since Foxtons listed in
September 2013.
"We now believe that market volumes in the second half of
2014 overall will be significantly below levels during the same
period last year," the company said. "The market is expected to
continue to be constrained for some time."
Prices for everything from sumptuous mansions to parking
places have soared in the capital over the past two years. With
one bedroom flats in central London now costing around half a
million dollars, some have warned the market is overheating.
Analysts at Jefferies said Thursday's figures showed the
dangers of focusing a business around a single market.
RIPPLE EFFECT
Inflation in London's heady market is falling behind other
parts of England as house-hunters who can no longer afford to
live in the city look elsewhere, recent surveys indicate.
London lost its top place as Britain's fastest growing
market in October, according to according to property website
Rightmove despite prices rising 7 percent to an average of
600,000 pounds($961,320), a new record.
"The ripple effect of buyers priced out of London combined
with those cashing in and moving out of the capital mean that
the South East has taken London's boom-town crown," Rightmove
director Miles Shipside said in its monthly price index.
Shares in Foxtons were down 17 percent at 169.5 pence at
1430 GMT, below the 230 price at which they were floated 13
months ago.
In a further sign of how hard it is to borrow money for
house purchases, British mortgage approvals also fell to the
lowest level in just over a year, data showed on Thursday.
The firm said its full-year adjusted EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in 2014 would be
lower than the 49.6 million pounds it reported last year.
It said its commissions had fallen as the drop in sales
volumes, which it expects to continue, offset the benefit of
price increases.
However, the summer period, which Thursday's figures cover,
traditionally sees demand fall as many prospective buyers stop
or limit their house hunting due to holidays.
Chief Executive Nic Budden said that despite the sudden
change in Britain's biggest housing market, the firm still
planned to return more cash to shareholders.
"Foxtons remains highly profitable, cash generative and debt
free, and therefore well positioned to deliver further cash
returns to shareholders," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6241 British pound)
