WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand kitchen and
laundry appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd
said on Thursday it would resume dividend payment this
year, after posting a jump in four-month profit.
The company, 20 percent owned by Chinese white goods
manufacturer Haier, said net profit after tax for the
four months ended July 31 was NZ$12.3 million compared to NZ$4.7
million a year earlier, when profit was hit by hedging losses.
The company said it would resume dividend payments this
year, as it expected full year operating earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) to be between NZ$70 million and NZ$78
million.
In the year to March 31, the company reported EBIT of
NZ$49.1 million and a 45 percent drop in full year net after tax
profit to NZ$18.4 million because of hedging losses and lower
sales.
The company's shares last traded up 2.3 percent to NZ$0.67.
So far this year the stock has gained around 82 percent, as it
recovered from a near three-year low of NZ$0.33 touched in
mid-December.
F&P Appliances, known for its double-door dishwashers and
smart washing machines, has moved most of its manufacturing to
low cost Mexico and Thailand. It also has a consumer finance
business
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)