WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand kitchen and laundry appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd said on Thursday it would resume dividend payment this year, after posting a jump in four-month profit.

The company, 20 percent owned by Chinese white goods manufacturer Haier, said net profit after tax for the four months ended July 31 was NZ$12.3 million compared to NZ$4.7 million a year earlier, when profit was hit by hedging losses.

The company said it would resume dividend payments this year, as it expected full year operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be between NZ$70 million and NZ$78 million.

In the year to March 31, the company reported EBIT of NZ$49.1 million and a 45 percent drop in full year net after tax profit to NZ$18.4 million because of hedging losses and lower sales.

The company's shares last traded up 2.3 percent to NZ$0.67. So far this year the stock has gained around 82 percent, as it recovered from a near three-year low of NZ$0.33 touched in mid-December.

F&P Appliances, known for its double-door dishwashers and smart washing machines, has moved most of its manufacturing to low cost Mexico and Thailand. It also has a consumer finance business

