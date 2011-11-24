WELLINGTON Nov 25 New Zealand kitchen and laundry appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd reported a 91 percent drop in first half profit because of hedging losses, and warned of challenging maket conditions.

The company said its net profit for the six months to Sept. 30 was NZ$976,000 ($728,000), compared with last year's profit of NZ$11.3 million.

It said the results included a NZ$20.3 million loss in currency hedging.

The company, whose shares closed on Thursday at NZ$0.39, did not declare an interim dividend.

The company, 20 percent owned by Chinese white goods manufacturer Haier, said it expected operating earnings before interest and tax in the year to March 2012 of around NZ$33.5 million.

($1=NZ$1.34) ((Wellington newsroom tel 64 4471 4234, fax +64 4 4736 212, wellington.newsroom@reuters.com: