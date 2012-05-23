WELLINGTON May 24 New Zealand kitchen and
laundry appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd
reported on Thursday a 45 percent drop in full year
profit because of hedging losses and lower sales, and said
warned of challenging market conditions.
The company said its net profit for the year to March 31 was
NZ$18.4 million ($13.8 million) compared with last year's profit
of NZ$33.5 million.
It said the results included currency hedging losses in the
first half.
The company shares, which closed on Wednesday at NZ$0.54,
did not declare a dividend like last year, but said it would
return to payouts as soon as possible.
So far this year the stock has gained around 52 percent, as
it recovered from a near three-year low of NZ$0.33 touched in
mid-December.
The company, 20 percent owned by Chinese white goods
manufacturer Haier, said it expected trading
conditions in key markets to remain soft, with Australia a
particular concern.
F&P Appliances, known for its double-door dishwashers and
smart washing machines, has moved most of its manufacturing to
low cost Mexico and Thailand. It also has a consumer finance
business.
($1=NZ$1.33)
(Gyles Beckford)