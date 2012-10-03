WELLINGTON Oct 4 The independent directors of
New Zealand cooking and laundry ware Fisher and Paykel
Appliances Ltd have recommended shareholders reject a
takeover offer by cornerstone shareholder Haier Group because it
undervalues the company.
The independent directors said the offer of NZ$1.20 a share
from China's Haier does not reflect the value of the company
given the direction it is taking after restructuring.
"We note that the Independent Adviser's opinion is that the
full underlying value of FPA shares is in a range of $1.28 to
$1.57 per share," the directors said in a statement on Thursday.
"We therefore recommend that shareholders do not accept
Haier's takeover offer."
Fund manager Tower Asset Management said last month that
they would not sell their 3.68 percent stake for anything less
than NZ$1.50 a share.
Shares in F&P Appliances, in which Haier has a 20 percent
stake, closed on Wednesday at NZ$1.205.
(Gyles Beckford)