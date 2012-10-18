WELLINGTON Oct 18 Chinese appliance maker Haier raised its takeover offer for New Zealand's Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd by 6.7 percent on Thursday after its original bid was rejected as too low.

Haier, which already owns 20 percent of the New Zealand laundry and kitchen ware maker, said it would now offer NZ$1.28 a share from its original offer of NZ$1.20, valuing F&P Appliances at around NZ$927 million ($760 million).

F&P Appliances's independent directors had rejected the original offer saying it undervalued the company and the gains it was making under a restructuring plan.

Independent advisers had valued the company at between NZ$1.28 to NZ$1.57 per share.

"While we differ with the valuation provided by the independent adviser, we are pleased to indicate our intention to provide an increased offer price to within the valuation range," said Haier White Goods President, Liang Haishan.

He said Haier had also gained acceptances for the higher offer from major institutional shareholders, which would take its stake above 50 percent.

Shares in F&P Appliances were put on trading halt ahead of the announcement, it had last traded at NZ$1.235.

Haier Group, the parent of Qingdao Haier Co Ltd and Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, called the adviser's report too optimistic and said there was too much uncertainty and risks about the future.

It also said there was likely to be a sharp fall in F&P Appliances' share price if Haier's bid failed, and shareholders had to choose between cash in the hand now or the uncertain future.

The appliance company's second biggest shareholder, Australian fund manager Allan Gray, which owns 17.5 percent, has already agreed to accept to Haier's offer.

Local fund manager Tower Asset Management has said it will not sell its 3.68 percent stake for less than NZ$1.50 a share.

F&P Appliances' chairman Keith Turner told Reuters last month that other companies had shown interest in the firm's divisions.

In addition to producing refrigerators, washing machines and double-door dishwashers, F&P also manufactures automated production equipment, and has a consumer finance arm.

It has restructured over the past two years, cutting costs by shifting most of its production to Mexico and Thailand.

($1=NZ$1.22) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford)