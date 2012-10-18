WELLINGTON Oct 18 Chinese appliance maker Haier
raised its takeover offer for New Zealand's Fisher and Paykel
Appliances Ltd by 6.7 percent on Thursday after its
original bid was rejected as too low.
Haier, which already owns 20 percent of the New Zealand
laundry and kitchen ware maker, said it would now offer NZ$1.28
a share from its original offer of NZ$1.20, valuing F&P
Appliances at around NZ$927 million ($760 million).
F&P Appliances's independent directors had rejected the
original offer saying it undervalued the company and the gains
it was making under a restructuring plan.
Independent advisers had valued the company at between
NZ$1.28 to NZ$1.57 per share.
"While we differ with the valuation provided by the
independent adviser, we are pleased to indicate our intention to
provide an increased offer price to within the valuation range,"
said Haier White Goods President, Liang Haishan.
He said Haier had also gained acceptances for the higher
offer from major institutional shareholders, which would take
its stake above 50 percent.
Shares in F&P Appliances were put on trading halt ahead of
the announcement, it had last traded at NZ$1.235.
Haier Group, the parent of Qingdao Haier Co Ltd
and Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, called the
adviser's report too optimistic and said there was too much
uncertainty and risks about the future.
It also said there was likely to be a sharp fall in F&P
Appliances' share price if Haier's bid failed, and shareholders
had to choose between cash in the hand now or the uncertain
future.
The appliance company's second biggest shareholder,
Australian fund manager Allan Gray, which owns 17.5 percent, has
already agreed to accept to Haier's offer.
Local fund manager Tower Asset Management has said it will
not sell its 3.68 percent stake for less than NZ$1.50 a share.
F&P Appliances' chairman Keith Turner told Reuters last
month that other companies had shown interest in the firm's
divisions.
In addition to producing refrigerators, washing machines and
double-door dishwashers, F&P also manufactures automated
production equipment, and has a consumer finance arm.
It has restructured over the past two years, cutting costs
by shifting most of its production to Mexico and Thailand.
($1=NZ$1.22)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford)