STOCKHOLM Jan 25 Fingerprint Cards (FPC) said on Wednesday board member Lars Soderfjell, who is suspected of unauthorised disclosure of inside information, had stepped down from the board of the Swedish biometrics firm.

"Even if I believe that I am innocent, after careful consideration and with the company's best interest in mind, I have decided to immediately leave Fingerprint Cards' board of directors," Soderfjell said in a statement.

Soderfjell and former chief executive Johan Carlstrom were arrested on Monday on suspicion of insider trading ahead of a profit warning by FPC in December.

On Tuesday Sweden's economic crime agency said they had been released but that the investigation into market abuse would continue.

