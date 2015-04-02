BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Fingerprint Cards
* Fingerprint Cards says receives touch fingerprint sensor order of SEK 110 million
* Says deliveries will commence during Q2 2015 although the major part of the shipments will take place during Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m