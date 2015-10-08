(Corrects first paragraph to show the firm has raised forecast
four times this year, not three)
STOCKHOLM Oct 8 Swedish biometric firm
Fingerprint Cards on Thursday raised its 2015 sales
guidance for the fourth time this year, to more than 2.5 billion
Swedish crowns ($303 million) from previously around 2.5 billion
crowns.
The increase was due to a number of large orders received
during the latter part of the third quarter, the company said.
Fingerprint said preliminary third quarter revenues amounted
to around 960 million crowns, compard to previous guidance of
around 860 million. Fourth quarter revenues are expected to be
higher than in the third quarter, it added.
($1 = 8.2451 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)