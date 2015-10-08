A man uses a smartphone in New York City, in this picture taken November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/files

STOCKHOLM Swedish biometric technology firm Fingerprint Cards on Thursday raised its 2015 sales forecast for the fourth time this year as demand increases from makers of smartphones and tablets.

The company said it now expects revenue of more than 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($303 million), up from its previous guidance of around 2.5 billion crowns. Its shares were up 8.1 percent at 0753 GMT.

The raised guidance was due to a number of large orders received during the latter part of the third quarter, reflecting continued growing demand and a strengthening of the company's delivery capacity, Fingerprint said.

The company said its third-quarter revenue amounted to around 960 million crowns, based on preliminary figures, which would be above the its guidance of around 860 million. It will release final third-quarter results early next month.

Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be higher than in the third quarter, it added.

Chief Executive Jorgen Lantto repeated the firm's forecast that about 50 percent of the smartphones sold globally in 2016 would use fingerprint sensors, up from around 30 percent this year, but he declined to give a forecast for the firm's revenues or market share next year.

Excluding Apple, which makes its own sensors, Fingerprint targets half of the market for touch fingerprint sensors for smartphones in 2015.

"Around 20 suppliers of mobile phones have announced phones with our sensors (in 2015)," Lantto said, adding that only two suppliers had used its sensors last year.

Shares in Fingerprint Cards have risen more than eight-fold so far in 2015 on the back of the rising demand. The company had previously raised its 2015 sales forecast in August, June and May.

($1 = 8.2451 Swedish crowns)

