* Firm benefits from rising demand for sensors in phones,
tablets
* Raises 2015 sales forecast for fourth time this year
* Its shares rise over 8 percent, up eight-fold this year
(Adds comment from CEO, details, share price)
By Olof Swahnberg
STOCKHOLM, Oct 8 Swedish biometric technology
firm Fingerprint Cards on Thursday raised its 2015
sales forecast for the fourth time this year as demand increases
from makers of smartphones and tablets.
The company said it now expects revenue of more than 2.5
billion Swedish crowns ($303 million), up from its previous
guidance of around 2.5 billion crowns. Its shares were up 8.1
percent at 0753 GMT.
The raised guidance was due to a number of large orders
received during the latter part of the third quarter, reflecting
continued growing demand and a strengthening of the company's
delivery capacity, Fingerprint said.
The company said its third-quarter revenue amounted to
around 960 million crowns, based on preliminary figures, which
would be above the its guidance of around 860 million. It will
release final third-quarter results early next month.
Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be higher than in the
third quarter, it added.
Chief Executive Jorgen Lantto repeated the firm's forecast
that about 50 percent of the smartphones sold globally in 2016
would use fingerprint sensors, up from around 30 percent this
year, but he declined to give a forecast for the firm's revenues
or market share next year.
Excluding Apple, which makes its own sensors, Fingerprint
targets half of the market for touch fingerprint sensors for
smartphones in 2015.
"Around 20 suppliers of mobile phones have announced phones
with our sensors (in 2015)," Lantto said, adding that only two
suppliers had used its sensors last year.
Shares in Fingerprint Cards have risen more than eight-fold
so far in 2015 on the back of the rising demand. The company had
previously raised its 2015 sales forecast in August, June and
May.
($1 = 8.2451 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Terje Solsvik and Pravin Char)