STOCKHOLM Feb 26 Sweden's Fingerprint Cards
reported on Thursday it had not reached its goal of
break-even earnings in the fourth quarter of last year, but
repeated its sales forecast for 2015.
The Swedish firm, which makes fingerprint sensors for
products such as mobile phones and tablets, still expects 2015
sales to exceed 1 billion crowns ($119.78 million), up from 234
million crowns in 2014.
Fingerprint Cards reported an operating loss of 30 million
crowns for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of 15 million
in the year-ago period.
($1 = 8.3489 Swedish crowns)
