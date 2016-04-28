(Adds comment från CEO and analyst, details)

STOCKHOLM, April 28 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday reported operating profit below expectations, but its CEO said its 2016 sales forecast in crowns "implicitly" was stronger as it is based on a different exchange rate.

Fingerprint Cards had a break-through year in 2015 and its share price surged around 1,600 percent as demand for fingerprint sensors in phones soared after Apple, which uses its own in-house supplier, helped to popularise the technology.

FPC repeated its 2016 forecasts for revenue of between 7.0 and 8.5 billion Swedish crowns ($869 million-$1.06 billion) but said it now is based on a SEK/USD exchange rate of 8.30 from previously 8.50 while basically all its revenues are in dollars.

"It is implicitly a stronger forecast," Chief Executive Jorgen Lantto told Reuters, adding the company now has better visibility into its customers' plans.

FPC also repeated it sees an operating margin of above 37 percent for 2016.

Operating profit for the first quarter rose to 589 million crowns from a loss of 19 million one year ago, below expectations of 650 million in a Reuters poll.

"I think the market should focus on the good qualities of the report, such as implicitly higher guidance, strong gross and EBIT margins and the fact that the company is gaining market share," said Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Daniel Djurberg, who has an accumulate rating on FPC shares.

($1 = 8.0823 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 8.0540 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson and Sven Nordenstam)