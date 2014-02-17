WELLINGTON Feb 18 New Zealand medical equipment
producer Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday
raised its profit forecast due to strong demand for its sleep
treatment products and improving margins, while the company said
it would expand manufacturing at its Mexico facility.
The maker of devices to treat respiratory problems and sleep
disorders said it expected net profit after tax to come in at
NZ$97 million ($81.06 million) in the year ending March 31, up
from a previous forecast of NZ$90 million-NZ$95 million.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which earns roughly two-thirds
of its revenue from the United States, said that it would expand
its plant in Tijuana, Mexico, and expected to manufacture
approximately half its product volume within three years.
($1 = 1.1966 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by David Evans)