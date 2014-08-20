WELLINGTON Aug 20 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Corporation Ltd
* 2015 year net profit seen about $NZ100 million($84.22
million)
* Forecast based on NZ dollar at $0.8400
* Guidance compares with May forecast of NZ$97 million,
based on NZ dollar at $0.8600
* H1 growth so far robust, expect first half constant
currency operating revenue growth of about 14 pct
* Expects constant currency operating profit growth of about
60 pct
* At current exchange rates, H1 operating revenue about
NZ$315 million, net profit about NZ$45 million.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(1 US dollar = 1.1874 New Zealand dollar)
(Gyles Beckford)