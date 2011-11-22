WELLINGTON Nov 23 New Zealand medical
equipment maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd reported
a higher first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand
for its products.
The maker of respiratory humidifiers, devices to treat sleep
disorders, posted a net profit of NZ$28.3 million ($21 million)
in the six months to Sept. 30, against NZ$16.9 million in the
same period last year, when the result was hit by tax charges.
F&P Healthcare said based on a New Zealand dollar of
between $0.75 and $0.80, it expects profit for the year to March
2012 of between NZ$62 million and NZ$67 million, against a prior
forecast in August of a profit of NZ$60 million to NZ$65
million.
It declared an unchanged dividend of 5.4 cents a share.
Shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which competes against
ResMed Inc and Respironics Inc, closed on Tuesday at
NZ$2.42.
So far this year the stock has fallen around 23 percent,
compared with a near 2 percent drop for the benchmark top 50
index.
F&P Healthcare, created from the split of manufacturing icon
Fisher & Paykel Industries in 2001, is based in New Zealand but
nearly two-thirds of revenue is made in the United States.
($1=NZ$1.34)