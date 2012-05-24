WELLINGTON May 25 New Zealand medical equipment
manufacturer Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. posted an
18 percent rise in full year net profit on Friday due to growing
demand for its medical devices and new products.
F&P Healthcare, which makes products to treat breathing
disorders and patient warmers, reported a net profit after tax
of NZ$64.1 million ($48.2 million) for the year ended March 31,
compared wit h NZ$52. 5 mil lion a y ear earlier.
In November the company said it expected a profit between
NZ$62 million and NZ$67 million, based on the NZ dollar valued
between $0.7500 and $0.8000.
Profits for the year were in line with analyst expectations
of around NZ$64 million.
It declared a dividend of 7 cents a share, unchanged from a
year ago.
Shares in the top-10 stock closed on Thursday at NZ$2.43. It
has fallen roughly 3 percent so far this year, compared with a 7
percent rise for the benchmark index.
The company said it expected a net profit for 2013 of NZ$62
million to NZ$70 million, based on an exchange rate of
$0.7500-$0.8000.
The company, created from the split of New Zealand
manufacturing pioneer Fisher & Paykel Industries in 2001, is
based in New Zealand, but derives around two-thirds of its
revenue from the United States where it competes against rivals
such as ResMed Inc.
($1=NZ$1.33)
