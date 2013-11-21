WELLINGTON Nov 22 New Zealand medical equipment
manufacturer Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd posted a
record first-half profit on Friday on higher revenues and held
to its profit outlook for the year.
The maker of devices to treat respiratory problems and sleep
disorders, posted a net profit of NZ$44.5 million ($36.4
million) in the six months to Sept. 30, compared with NZ$33.3
million a year earlier.
"We expect our underlying revenue growth to be robust for
the remainder of the year, driven by growing demand for a broad
range of new products and new applications for our products,"
chief executive Mike Daniell said in a statement.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare declared a dividend of 5.4 cents
per share, unchanged from a year ago, and said it expected a
full year profit of between NZ$90 million and NZ$95 million.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare earns roughly two-thirds of its
revenue from the United States, where it competes against rivals
such as ResMed Inc.
($1=NZ$1.2210)
(Gyles Beckford)