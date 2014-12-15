Australia shares recover on banks, telcoms; NZ soft
April 20 Australian shares clawed back from three-week lows on Thursday as bargain hunters stepped in after the market was sold off in the last three sessions.
Dec 15 Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a Shenzhen-based plastic products maker for up to 1.4 billion yuan ($226.17 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 396.6 million yuan in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on December 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13pVP6U; bit.ly/1Gop1ZP Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 20 Australian shares clawed back from three-week lows on Thursday as bargain hunters stepped in after the market was sold off in the last three sessions.
April 20 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :