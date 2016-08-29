(Adds statement from "Yes for Health and Safety Over Fracking")
HOUSTON Aug 29 Environmental groups have failed
to gather enough signatures to put two measures on Colorado's
ballot in November that aim to curb fracking and oil and gas
work, the state said on Monday.
The ballot initiatives would have transferred regulatory
control of oil and gas development to local governments and
created more stringent setback requirements to keep new oil and
gas facilities further away from occupied structures.
Proponents gathered more than 98,492 signatures required to
make the ballot, the state said, but failed to gather enough to
offset the number that would possibly be rejected during a
random sample that examines the validity of the signatures.
Proponents of the measures have 30 days to appeal the
decision.
Earlier this year, the state's Supreme Court struck down
local fracking bans approved in the cities of Fort Collins and
Longmont.
Oil companies in Colorado, one of the top U.S. oil and gas
producing states, had spent several million dollars trying to
derail the campaign.
Protect Colorado, the industry-backed issues committee
fighting the measures, praised the outcome in a statement
released Monday morning.
"Colorado voters recognized that these extreme measures
would destroy the state's economy and take away private property
rights," said Karen Crummy, communications director for
Protecting Colorado's Economy, Environment, and Energy
Independence, a group aligned with the oil and gas industry.
"Yes for Health and Safety over Fracking," the group backing
the ballot initiatives, said it was reviewing the ruling to
determine whether to file a challenge.
"Today's announcement is not the final action on this issue
as countless residents are now committed to protecting their
children's schools, parks and homes," said Tricia Olson,
executive director for the anti-fracking issues committee.
She added that the group had "faced an unprecedented $15
million anti-signature campaign funded by the oil and gas
industry."
