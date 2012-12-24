* 'Fracking' overtakes 'Climate Change' in Google searches
* Actor Matt Damon brings fracking to Hollywood
* Pro and anti-drilling camps trade barbs for the cameras
By Joshua Schneyer and Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Dec 24 Not so long ago, fracking was a
technical term little known beyond the energy industry. Now it's
coming to Hollywood, as the fierce battle between
environmentalists and oil firms is played out in several
forthcoming films.
Hydraulic fracturing, the controversial drilling technique
also known as fracking, has lifted U.S. energy output
dramatically, despite warnings from critics who fear it pollutes
water deep underground.
Any shift in public opinion could impact policy - and huge
sums in energy spending - since drilling regulations are under
review by the Obama administration and local officials around
the country. The high stakes involve a range of issues from U.S.
energy independence, to protection of drinking water.
Both sides are using movies to try to win the debate, though
actor Matt Damon says viewers should not assume the movie he
stars in, "Promised Land," is "a rabid anti-fracking polemic."
In the film, Damon plays a gas company landman - an agent
who buys or leases land - intent on drilling beneath a town
where some residents are concerned about the perils of fracking.
As the landman gets to know the townspeople, he suffers a crisis
of conscience.
In an interview in Los Angeles, Damon said he worries that
viewers will wrongly assume the film is one-sided and not see
it. He declined to offer his personal view on fracking. "That's
not the point. The point is that (the film) should start a
conversation."
The Northern Irish director Phelim McAleer's documentary,
"FrackNation," is an unabashedly pro-drilling mantra set to air
next month on AXS TV, the cable network controlled by Dallas
Mavericks owner and media mogul Mark Cuban.
McAleer views fracking as "the best thing ever," a potential
savior for the U.S. economy, unless the forces he likes to call
"Big Enviro" succeed in derailing it.
On the other side of the argument, HBO, the cable pay
channel, could air a sequel to "Gasland," a scathing 2010
documentary from director Josh Fox, as early as next year.
The original film featured scenes of tap water erupting into
flames and mobilized environmental groups against fracking,
drawing full-throated rebuttals from an oil industry that says
the process has never caused water problems.
Fox declined comment for this article.
Amid the showdown, both industry and anti-fracking camps
have mounted major campaigns to sway hearts and minds.
"It could become the biggest environmental debate of our
time," said Robert McNally, an energy policy expert and former
White House adviser under George W. Bush. "Hollywood is taking
notice, and the industry will have its work cut out for it to
defend fracking."
Nearly four out of ten Americans surveyed by the Pew
Research Center early this year said they knew nothing about
fracking. Other polls show most Americans familiar with the
practice believe fracking offers economic benefits but requires
tougher regulation.
This year, for the first time, U.S. online searches for the
term "fracking" became more popular than "climate change,"
Google data showed. Fracking has doubled on Google's popularity
index since last year, and while "global warming" still draws
more hits, the gap is narrowing.
Drinking water contamination is the leading environmental
concern among Americans, according to Gallup polling data. A
Bloomberg National Poll this month showed that 66 percent of
Americans want more fracking regulation, up from 56 percent in
September.
'POUNDING THE ZONE'
Whether "Promised Land" will shift public opinion is
uncertain. But films with environmental themes often can,
according to Joseph Cappella, a professor of communications at
the University of Pennsylvania.
Past examples include Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth" on
climate change, and "Erin Brockovich," a dramatization of real
events in which actress Julia Roberts played a legal clerk who
uncovers water contamination by a California power company.
Ahead of the release of "Promised Land," some within the oil
industry are already reading the film's script online.
"Look, I don't want to whistle past the graveyard. This film
is going to be a challenge, and we'll just have to see how it
does on opening weekend," said Chris Tucker of pro-drilling
group Energy In Depth (EID), which is funded by industry. "In
terms of popularization of the issue, it will have an effect."
The oil industry wants to avoid another blow like the one it
took from Fox's 2010 "Gasland" film. Google search data shows
online interest in fracking surged immediately afterwards.
For three years, Tucker has been working with other
communications experts, "pounding the zone with facts" to
counter what he calls false claims in "Gasland" and to promote
drilling.
Films like "Promised Land" will get people curious and send
them searching online, said Tucker, where he worries the term
'fracking' gets a bad rap. "People will go home and Google it,
and the other side does really well on Google," he said.
EID released its own pro-drilling film, "Truthland," this
year, dubbing it "the factual alternative to Gasland."
LOSING PR BATTLE?
In some ways, the film blitz may be behind the times.
Fracking has already come to dominate U.S. drilling over the
last half-decade: Onshore rigs doing so-called unconventional
drilling account for nearly two-thirds of the total.
Tucker and industry officials are regulars at conferences,
in newspaper op-ed articles, and on TV to defend drilling.
On the environmentalist side, Fox travels widely to lead
anti-fracking rallies, sometimes rousing crowds by playing a
banjo, which is also featured in the Gasland soundtrack. He has
enlisted help from artists including Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon.
"The lesson of 'Gasland' is that public perception is a very
big part of the equation," said Jonathan Wood, a political risk
analyst at London-based Control Risks, whose clients include oil
companies.
In a report this month, Wood wrote that the industry has
"largely failed to appreciate social and political risks, and
has repeatedly been caught off guard by the sophistication,
speed and influence of anti-fracking activists."
Hydraulic fracturing entails pumping water laced with
chemicals and sand at high pressure into shale rock formations
to break them up and unleash hydrocarbons.
The minerals are trapped thousands of feet below water
tables, but critics worry that fracking fluids or hydrocarbons
can still leak into water tables from wells, or above ground.
Among their other concerns: fracking-related earthquakes, and
growing dependence on fossil fuels.
The United States now rivals Russia as the world's top gas
producer, in large part due to fracking, and has stemmed a long
decline in oil output, which stands at an 18-year high near 7
million barrels a day.
So far, the Obama administration has cautiously endorsed the
new drilling, but the U.S. Department of Interior is working on
new fracking rules on public lands starting next year.
Some drillers have faced fracking-related fines for water
contamination due to spilled fracking fluid. Last year, after
sampling water in rural Pavillion, Wyoming, the Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) presented the first-ever U.S. government
finding of a potential link between fracking and water
contamination.
More broadly, however, the EPA condones fracking on safety
grounds. But unlike the growing consensus among climate
scientists linking global warming and industrial activity, there
is no consensus that fracking poses a danger. Unconventional
drilling has surged only over the last half decade.
The EPA will release an in-depth study on fracking's
potential impacts on water supplies in 2014.
Tough economic times can widen support for drilling. A
national Gallup poll this year showed that more Americans
favored prioritizing economic growth over the protection of the
environment (49 percent versus 41 percent).
That's a reversal from 2007, when 55 percent favored
environmental protection.
Cuban is betting the hot potato issue will draw viewers to
"FrackNation" on his cable channel.
"Op-Ed-umentaries like this are supposed to make people
think about the topic, which is always a good thing," he said.
(Reporting By Joshua Schneyer and Edward McAllister in New
York; Additional reporting by Zorianna Kit in Los Angeles;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)