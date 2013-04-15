By Braden Reddall
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 15
SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 A late-blooming activist
who helped secure a moratorium in South Africa against fracking
has won a prominent U.S. environmental activism prize in
California, where the debate over the oil and gas extraction
technique is only heating up.
Jonathan Deal, a 54-year-old photographer and landowner in
the Karoo region of South Africa, said he had to battle against
the plans of Royal Dutch Shell Plc to use hydraulic
fracturing in the region and secured a country-wide fracking
moratorium that was lifted in September.
Despite having no previous experience in activism, or the
oil and gas industry, Deal said in an interview he would keep
challenging Shell to demonstrate its methods were safe.
"The onus is on the industry to prove that their plans and
their technology are a benefit to the world and that it's a
benign technology," said Deal, chairman of Treasure Karoo Action
Group. "The onus is not on me to prove that it's dangerous. If
they want to change the status quo, they've got to prove that
it's a good change."
While Deal said his Karoo property was run entirely by solar
power, he accepted that fossil fuels played an important part of
his lifestyle. His argument was against drilling deeper in areas
short of water, or environmentally sensitive areas such as the
Arctic.
"What I'm kicking against is extreme extraction and extreme
energy," he said. "They're going after extreme energy when there
are viable alternatives close by that happen to be owned by
somebody else."
Deal will collect his prize from the Goldman Environmental
Foundation at a ceremony in San Francisco on Monday night, along
with five other prize-winners from different parts of the world.
Deal said his biggest challenge was a shortage of time and
money, so he hoped to use the $150,000 prize to build ties with
other activists. He will travel to Pennsylvania, Colorado, Texas
and West Virginia - all states where fracking takes place -
while in the country.
Deal arrived in California as the state looks at how to
regulate fracking in the massive Monterey shale and just days
after a federal judge challenged the way the U.S. government
awarded leases for shale acreage in the state.
He has also landed in the backyard of Chevron Corp,
an oil company with headquarters just east of San Francisco,
which said in December it would explore the Karoo basin along
with Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
The other Goldman prize winners for 2013 are Azzam Alwash,
who has sought to restore marshes in Iraq; Rossano Ercolini for
work on waste disposal in Italy; Aleta Baun for her challenges
of the mining industry in Indoesia; Kimberly Wasserman, who
campaigned against dirty U.S. coal plants; and Nohra Padilla for
work on recycling trash in Colombia.
The prize, created in 1990 by Richard and Rhoda Goldman to
encourage environmental protection, has been awarded to
activists in more than 80 countries. The 1991 winner for Africa,
Wangari Maathai, went on to win the 2004 Nobel Peace Prize.