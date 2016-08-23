(Adds comment from Texas regulators)
HOUSTON Aug 23 Federal regulators have
concluded that recent earthquakes in North Texas are likely
linked to wastewater disposal wells used by the oil and gas
industry, echoing findings from researchers at Texas
universities.
EPA officials made the comment in a letter to the Texas
Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil industry in the top
crude-producing state.
Quakes have been tied to the injection of saltwater, a
normal byproduct of oil and gas drilling, into deep disposal
wells and underground caverns.
The Railroad Commission has in the past questioned the
causal link found in university studies.
"EPA believes there is a significant possibility that North
Texas earthquake activity is associated with disposal wells,"
said the Aug. 15 letter reported by the Texas Tribune on
Tuesday.
The EPA said it was concerned about seismic activity in the
Dallas-Fort Worth area because of its potential to affect
underground sources of drinking water.
On Tuesday, the Railroad Commission said it has subjected
new disposal well applications to greater scrutiny, participated
in technical hearings about so-called induced seismicity, and
supported installation of more earthquake monitoring stations so
more data can be collected to better understand seismic activity
in Texas.
Regulators in Oklahoma have ordered dozens of disposal wells
to be shut in to curb a spate of quakes in that state.
The use of disposal wells intensified during the fracking
boom, although U.S. oil and gas drilling has slowed recently on
the worst price crash in years.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Peter Cooney and Sandra
Maler)