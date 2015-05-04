HOUSTON May 4 A bill giving Texas the sole
right to regulate the oil and gas industry and take away the
power of municipalities to pass anti-fracking rules moved a step
closer to becoming law on Monday after it passed the Senate.
The bill, approved by the state's House of Representatives
last month, now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Greg
Abbott.
A spokesman for Abbott said the governor has not issued a
public statement on the legislation, but has 10 days to sign it
into law or issue a veto.
State lawmakers have been under pressure to halt an
anti-fracking movement since November, when voters in the north
Texas town of Denton voted to outlaw the oil and gas extraction
technique behind the U.S. energy boom.
In fracking, a mixture of pressurized water, sand and
chemicals is directed at rock to unlock oil and natural gas.
Operators say it is safe, but many environmental groups oppose
the practice, calling it wasteful, polluting, dirty and noisy.
Fracking was pioneered at the Barnett shale formation, where
Denton is located. However, most of the crude output in Texas
comes from the growing Eagle Ford and Permian fields to the
south and west.
(Reporting by Anna Driver. Editing by Andre Grenon)