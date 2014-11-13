HOUSTON Nov 13 Oilfield Water Logistics LLC
(OWL), which transports, treats and disposes of water for energy
companies in the U.S. shale oil boom, said on Thursday it bought
competitor WestWater Energy, the latest step towards
consolidation in the fragmented sector.
The terms of the purchase were not disclosed. The
acquisition means Dallas-based OWL, a recently formed company
backed by a unit of private equity group Natural Gas Partners,
now has 27 oilfield water facilities in operation or development
in states including Texas, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.
OWL is one of several companies that have received backing
from private equity firms, Chief Executive Chris Cooper said.
These investors have been attracted by fast growth rates and
acquisition opportunities in an industry comprised of many small
firms, he added.
"Consolidation is where there is not just an opportunity but
a real need," Cooper said. "Traditionally the water business has
been very localized."
Water service costs are typically one of the biggest
expenses companies have during drilling and hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking.
The process injects a mix of water, chemicals and sand at
high pressure into rock to unlock oil and gas, and demand for
water services, including recycling projects, is growing as
companies drill longer horizontal wells and use more so-called
frack stages that create fissures in rock.
While companies use water on frack jobs that last a few
days, much of the water they end up handling is known as
flowback or produced water. In some basins, such as the
Mississippi Lime, as much as 10 barrels of water will come out
of a well for every 1 barrel of oil produced.
Companies then must hire contractors to clean the water of
impurities, chemicals or bacteria. They then can put it in
evaporation ponds, reinject it into the ground below aquifers
used for drinking water, or recycle it for new jobs.
"The wells are so large and produce so much water now after
they are drilled," he said. "It's a huge volume on a daily basis
that requires a water gathering and either disposal or recycling
system."
There are no good public estimates on the size of the
oilfield water services business, but producers say it is
growing.
Cooper said recycling, which some producers have
experimented with, is an important opportunity in oilfields in
arid states such as Texas.
"Everybody is concerned about drought and aquifers," these
days, he said.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)