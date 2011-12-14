HONG KONG Dec 14 Middle East and Chinese
oil companies Saudi Aramco, China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and CNOOC Ltd are in
talks to buy an up to 30 percent stake in North American oil and
gas services company Frac Tech International in a deal worth
about $2.2 billion, two sources with knowledge of the matter
said on Wednesday.
Frac Tech has hired a bank to advise on the deal, the
sources told Reuters, declining to be named because the
discussions were private.
They added that Frac Tech was also in advanced talks with
Saudi Aramco, Repsol-YPF SA and Sinopec
to establish three separate fracking joint ventures
in the Middle East, Argentina and China.
Frac Tech, which helps exploration and production companies
perform "frac" jobs and also produces equipment and materials,
is also in early talks with three or four parties in Poland to
establish a similar joint venture.
The company planned to close the deals by the end of
February, the sources said, ahead of a planned initial public
offering targeted to raise about $1.15 billion.
Sinopec and CNOOC declined to comment.
Other companies mentioned in this report either declined
comment or could not be immediately reached.