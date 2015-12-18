Dec 17 Online personal care retailer
FragranceNet.com Inc is exploring a potential sale,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
The company is working with financial advisor Lazard Middle
Market on the sale, the source added, asking not to be
identified because the sale process is confidential.
Lazard Middle Market declined to comment. FragranceNet.com
could not be immediately reached for comment.
Deer Park, New York-based FragranceNet.com sells products
that include fragrances, skin care and makeup online. The
family-controlled company was founded in 1997 and has since sold
over $1 billion in beauty products, according to its website.
E-commerce has proven a popular and growing platform for
beauty and cosmetic companies seeking to take advantage of its
reach. From 2012 to 2014, the percentage of consumers that
bought skin care, personal care and fragrances online increased
36 percent, 17 percent and 27 percent, respectively, according
to a report by consulting firm A.T. Kearney.
Website InternetRetailer first reported news of the sale
process for FragranceNet.com.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Diane Craft)