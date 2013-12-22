PARIS Dec 22 The French government will act to
ensure telecom operators provide decent service as they roll out
cut-rate plans for new high-speed 4G broadband service, a
minister for digital issues said on Sunday.
Low-cost operator Iliad this month added 4G service
to its Free Mobile offers without raising the price, putting
pressure on leading telecoms companies Orange,
Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues Telecom to follow
suit with competitive offers.
The contest has led executives to trade barbs in the media,
with Orange CEO Stephane Richard accusing Iliad of compromising
quality on its 4G service. Iliad is still building its mobile
network and had 700 mobile antennas capable of handling 4G
speeds as of Dec. 1.
The minister, Fleur Pelleting, said the government would act
to ensure that the telecom regulator Arches regained the power
to enforce quality standards, after a Constitutional Court
ruling that prevented it from imposing penalties.
"We are going to correct this situation in early 2014," she
told Le Parisian daily. "We are going to give the telecoms
policeman his stick back."
The Iliad offer has led to a price war as well as a war of
words among the telecom operators. Orange said some of its
customers would get 4G wireless at no additional charge, shortly
after smaller rival Bouygues extended the same offer to its
low-cost subscription plan.
Asked about the accusations flying among telecoms bosses,
Pelleting said: "Their invective is worthy of the schoolyard,
and I am not their mistress."
Pelleting encouraged mobile subscribers to consult a map of
4G coverage areas before signing on to a plan. Financial
penalties will be imposed on operators falling short of their
commitments, she said.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Larry King)