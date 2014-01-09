PARIS Jan 9 France's three biggest mobile
operators have signed up 1 million customers each to new
superfast mobile services, although a hoped for boost in margins
from such 4G technology looks unlikely to materialise because of
a price war.
Take-up of 4G across Europe, while lagging the United States
and Asia, has begun rising in the past year, driven by rocketing
demand for mobile data and launches in major markets like
Germany, Britain and France.
In France, Orange, Vivendi's SFR, and
Bouygues Telecom said on Thursday that they had
reached the million customer mark - a target each carrier had
separately set for the new year when they began racing to build
the new networks in early 2013.
Upstart player Iliad declined to say how many 4G
customers it had attracted to its Free Mobile service.
Iliad shook up the market in December when it announced it
would make 4G available for no additional cost to its customers
on its main 19.99-euro ($27) monthly plan.
That prompted the three incumbent operators to react with a
round of price cuts, with Bouygues going the furthest, and all
adding 4G to their no-frills plans sold without a contract.
"The competitive environment remains difficult, with hectic
behaviour from competitors," Frederic Boulan, an analyst at
Nomura, wrote in a note.
Orange once hoped that the shift to 4G would help it lift
its average revenue per user (ARPU) by up to 10 euros a month,
but recently its executives have said 5 euros is looking more
likely.
The four French operators are still in the process of
building their 4G networks with Bouygues the furthest along and
Iliad far behind.
As of January 1, Bouygues had activated 5,523 mobile
antennas capable of handling 4G traffic, Orange 4,244, SFR
1,294, and Iliad 824, according to France's ANFR spectrum
regulator.
Britain's largest mobile operator EE on Tuesday said it had
attracted 2 million 4G customers, leading average data use
across its network to grow by 70 percent last year, with social
media and video driving the biggest increases.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Leila Abboud; Editing by
Pravin Char)