By Chine Labbé
| PARIS, March 4
PARIS, March 4 France's highest appeals court
paved the way on Wednesday for the extradition to either Russia
or Ukraine of jailed Kazakh tycoon Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused of
embezzling up to $6 billion from his former bank BTA.
Ablyazov has denied accusations that he embezzled billions
from BTA, the bank in which he held a majority stake and which
was eventually seized by Kazakh authorities and declared
insolvent in 2009. Prosecutors said he made loans to front
companies he controlled which were never paid back.
The decision by the Cour de Cassation rejected an appeal by
Ablyazov and upheld a ruling by a lower court that approved the
extradition of the former Kazakh government minister, arrested
near the Riviera resort of Cannes in 2013.
France does not have an extradition treaty with Kazakhstan,
which wants to put Ablyazov on trial, but it does with Russia
and Ukraine.
Ablyazov's lawyers have argued that if he is extradited to
either of those countries, he could be sent on to Kazakhstan,
where Ablyazov says he is being pursued for political reasons
for being an opponent of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
"I am extremely disappointed because I think there is a real
problem if Mr. Ablyazov is sent back to Russia or Ukraine," his
attorney Claire Waquet told Reuters.
The decision by the Cour de Cassation does not automatically
prompt an extradition. Under French law, it must next by
approved by governmental decree.
When Ablyazov was arrested in July 2013, he had been in
hiding since being sentenced to prison for contempt of court by
an English judge in 2012. Ablyazov was granted political asylum
by Britain after he moved there in 2009.
(Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Tom Heneghan)