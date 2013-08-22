* Court says should not be free for his own safety -lawyer
* Ukraine and Russia both demand his extradition
* Tycoon says charges against him politically motivated
* BTA says Ablyazov cannot be trusted to respect law
By Jean-Francois Rosnoblet
MARSEILLE, France, Aug 22 Kazakh oligarch
Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused of embezzling up to $6 billion from
his former bank, was denied release on bail from a French jail
on Thursday while he awaits a decision on whether he will be
extradited.
The 50-year-old has been in custody at the Aix-Luynes jail
in southern France since he was arrested near the Riviera resort
of Cannes in July after 18 months as a fugitive.
Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan brought fraud charges against
him after BTA, the Kazakh bank he once controlled, was seized by
Kazakh authorities and declared insolvent in 2009. Ukraine and
Russia have both demanded his extradition.
BTA, which has Russian and Ukrainian subsidiaries, later
brought a $6 billion fraud case against him in Britain.
Ablyazov, who denies the fraud charges which he says are
designed by strongman Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to
silence him as a political rival, went on the run after being
handed a jail sentence for contempt of court by a British judge.
An appeals court in the French city of Aix-en-Provence
decided on Thursday that the former banker should not be freed
for his own safety, his lawyer Bruno Rebstock told Reuters.
"Threats against Ablyazov and the consideration that he's
safer inside prison than out motivated the court's decision to
reject his (bail) request," Rebstock said.
A hearing expected in September will examine whether France
will extradite Ablyazov to Ukraine or Russia.
Ablyazov, a former Kazakh government minister, fled
Kazakhstan in 2009 after BTA was seized. He was granted
political asylum in Britain in 2011, giving BTA the jurisdiction
to bring a civil claim against him on British soil.
He has said his life has been in danger since he left
Kazakhstan and that he feared for his safety in a British jail.
FAMILY'S FEARS
Any extradition process from France would take several
months, legal sources say, as Russia and Ukraine would have to
compile and send to French authorities the necessary proof
justifying the charges filed against him.
Ablyazov cannot be extradited to Kazakhstan because it is
not a member of the Council of Europe extradition convention,
but his family has said it fears that Ukraine plans to
subsequently transfer him there.
An English High Court judge in March effectively declared
Ablyazov guilty of committing one of the largest frauds ever
tried in Britain - although his lawyers said later that judgment
was based on "unproven assumptions".
His lawyers were also barred from making oral submissions to
court because, a judge said, he had ignored court orders to turn
himself in and fully declare his assets.
BTA said in a statement on Thursday that it welcomed the
French court's decision to deny Ablyazov's bail request.
"He is already a fugitive from Kazakhstan and the UK and has
consistently demonstrated that he cannot be trusted to respect
any laws which would hold him to account for his fraud," said
BTA's managing director, Pavel Prosyankin.
"We expect that his attempts to deflect attention from his
criminal activity will fail in France, as it did in the UK."
In May, Ablyazov's wife and six-year-old daughter were
deported from Rome to Kazakhstan in a case that caused a furore
in Italian politics and prompted calls for the resignation of
Italy's interior minister.