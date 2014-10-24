* French court asks Russia to guarantee Ablyazov's safety
* Tycoon's lawyer says decision "fundamentally flawed"
LYON, France Oct 24 A French appeals court
approved on Friday the extradition from France to Russia or
Ukraine of jailed Kazakh tycoon Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused of
embezzling up to $6 billion from his former bank BTA.
Ablyazov was arrested last July near the Riviera resort of
Cannes, where he had been in hiding since being sentenced to
prison for contempt of court by an English judge in 2012.
The court in Lyon, eastern France, approved Ablyazov's
extradition to either Russia or Ukraine, though it said Russia
had priority. The move followed a ruling by a separate court in
April to block his extradition.
The Lyon court asked for guarantees that Ablyazov would be
treated with a "guarantee of respect for the Human Rights
convention" as well as avoiding any treatment that would hurt
his "physical and psychological integrity".
It also asked that Russia should not extradite Ablyazov to a
third country such as Kazakhstan or to subject him to forced
labour and said that French state representatives could travel
to Russia to verify the conditions of his detention.
"The French justice system is singling itself out and
expressing reservations, as if it recognised that these
countries have little respect for international treaties," said
Bruno Renstock, Ablyazov's lawyer, adding his client would seek
to appeal to France's highest court.
The Kazakh former minister's family unfurled banners reading
"Stop corruption in France and "Shame on French justice" outside
the courthouse.
The Kazakh bank BTA welcomed the Lyon court's decision.
"This is an important decision which will assist in the
Bank's efforts to seek to recover billions of dollars which were
misappropriated by Mr Ablyazov during his tenure as Chairman of
the Bank," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Catherine Lagrange; Writing by Nick Vinocur;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)