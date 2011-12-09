PARIS Dec 9 Eva Joly, a Norwegian-born environmentalist running for French president on the Greens' party ticket, turned the tables on people mocking her accent on Friday with a video in which she touts the richness and diversity of the Francophone world.

A Franco-Norwegian dual citizen, Joly is France's version of an immigrant success story: arriving at age 20 to work as an au pair, she trained as a lawyer at night, working her way up through a hierarchical legal system to reach national prominence as an anti-corruption investigator.

Her steely Nordic demeanor and take-no-prisoners approach served her well in the 1990s, when she targeted politicians in probes with little regard for official decorum, famously hauling Dominique Strauss-Kahn -- then finance minister -- into her office for questioning.

Since she became a presidential candidate, however, her foreign background has become a liability. Political opponents and commentators have picked at her clipped French, which is grammatically irreproachable but inflected with the soft "v" and "d" sounds of her native tongue.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right National Front party, mocked her accent in a video posted on his web site, and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld -- who speaks French with a heavy German accent -- has said her way of speaking is "an insult to the French language".

A satirical article in the right-leaning magazine Le Point, written entirely in a phonetic version of Joly's speech, imagines her giving an acceptance speech as president -- after all the other candidates have died.

Even Francois Fillon, France's prime minister, took a stab at Joly when he said she had not lived in France for long enough to understand its culture, after she recommended doing away with the traditional July 14th military parade.

On Friday, Joly hit back in a video on the web site of the Journal du Dimanche weekly newspaper that scored 23,000 viewer hits in its first few hours.

"I came to France at 20 because this country was a dream for me," the former contender in a Miss Norway beauty contest says in the video, sitting behind a desk wearing her signature red glasses. "I have been living here for 50 years."

"My accent is proof of the radiance of the French language and its worldwide appeal."

France's assimilation model, based on a principle of equality without regard for race, gender, ethnic or national background, encourages people to take on French nationality and tends to reject identifying in public with any other community as a threat to national cohesion.

The current government has vowed to prevent a left-wing bill which would allow non-EU immigrants to vote in local elections from becoming law. The rule is already in force in Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Luxemburg and the Netherlands. (Reporting Chine Labbe and Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Brian Love and Paul Casciato)