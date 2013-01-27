PARIS Jan 27 France's health regulator has
opened an inquiry into acne drug Diane-35, which is also used as
a contraceptive, after four deaths linked to the drug in the
past 25 years.
Health regulator ANSM said on Sunday that Diane-35, produced
by German drugmaker Bayer, is authorised in 135
countries and sold in more than 116. Last year about 325,000
women in France used the drug, ANSM said, adding it would
publish its report next week.
ANSM said the four deaths were due to thrombosis linked to
the use of Diane-35. Three other deaths possibly connected to
the drug, reported by the media, were linked to other health
issues, the agency said.
Diane-35, also sold as Dianette in some countries, reduces
acne for women by regulating hormones, according to several
medical websites. The drug is also used as a contraceptive.
Earlier this month, ANSM said it was studying the
possibility of limiting the use of third- and fourth-generation
contraceptive pills after a woman sued Bayer over alleged
side-effects such as embolism, or blood clots.
