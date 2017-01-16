PARIS Jan 16 Authorities have searched the
offices of Paris airport operator ADP and the house of
ADP's head Augustin de Romanet as part of an inquiry into
contracts between French state bank Caisse des Depots and a
well-known criminologist.
A judicial source told Reuters on Monday that searches took
place last week at the house of Romanet - the former head of the
CDC between 2007-2012 - and at ADP's offices.
A preliminary inquiry had begun in December 2014 over the
possible misuse of public funds at CDC, regarding the contracts
which concerned consultancy work.
A spokesman for ADP declined to comment on the matter.
