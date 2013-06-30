(Adds Vinci immediate comment, details and background)
PARIS, June 30 France will sell stakes in Paris
airport operator ADP of 4.69 percent to construction
group Vinci and 4.81 percent to Credit Agricole
Assurances, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said.
The government and its FSI investment fund will raise 738
million euros ($959.3 million) from the sale of 9.5 percent, the
minister said in a statement on Sunday.
Vinci and Credit Agricole Assurances will each get a board
seat and have agreed not to increase their ADP stakes above 8
percent for five years, the finance ministry said.
With the sale, Vinci raises its stake to nearly 8 percent.
The French group has said it wants to expand its airport
management business to reduce reliance on construction revenues.
In December it paid 3.08 billion euros for Portuguese airport
operator ANA.
A Vinci spokesman said the company had no immediate comment
on the ADP transaction.
France's cash-strapped government, which has announced plans
to trim some public holdings, announced on May 30 it planned to
reduce the combined 60.1 percent of ADP controlled by the state
and FSI fund, while retaining a majority.
The sale of 9.4 million ADP shares at 78.50 euros each
reduces the combined state holding to 50.63 percent.
($1 = 0.7693 euros)
