PARIS Jan 5 Order cancellations are not a major
risk factor for the aerospace industry this year, a senior
Airbus executive said on Thursday, dampening concerns
about a downturn in the aerospace industry's cycle amid fragile
global economies.
"The risk of order cancellations is not very high on our
list of risks for this year," Marwan Lahoud, executive
vice-president of international, strategy and public affairs,
told a briefing as head of France's Gifas aerospace industry
lobby.
On the challenges of increasing aerospace production to keep
up with past strong orders, the head of French aerospace
supplier Daher, Patrick Daher, said most companies had absorbed
the investments needed to meet their production targets.
"The obstacles should diminish in 2017 compared to 2016," he
told the same briefing, referring to the risk of delays and
quality problems that disrupted some deliveries last year.
Lahoud declined to comment on Airbus deliveries.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)