PARIS Dec 16 France said on Sunday officials
from the Afghan government, the Taliban rebel movement and other
factions would meet this week near Paris to discuss the
country's future as NATO troops prepare to pull out in 2014.
Speaking on RFI radio, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius,
whose country withdrew the last of its combat troops from
Afghanistan on Saturday, said Afghan President Hamid Karzai had
given his green light to the meeting.
"Discreet talks have been taking place between different
factions for three years," Fabius said.
"If you want peace, it's usually between people who don't
agree, and over there they don't talk to each other. So there
will be discussions, but it won't be negotiations."
Karzai's government has failed to draw the Taliban into
face-to-face-talks. The forthcoming event is the first time
representatives from the Taliban, members of the Afghan High
Peace Council and influential figures from the Northern Alliance
who fought the Taliban for years are taking part.
A Taliban spokesman said there would only be speeches at the
conference and there would be no political commitments and no
negotiations would take place.
The officials are due to meet between Wednesday and Friday
at a secret location to the north of Paris, which will be
entirely closed off, said Camille Grand, director of the
Foundation for Strategic Research, a think tank which is
organising the event.
"They have been invited on an individual basis," he said.
"The idea is to get them to talk freely and behind closed
doors," he told Reuters, adding that there would be 20
participants. He declined to name the individuals attending.
Fabius said France had no direct involvement in the process
other than hosting it. Sources said French officials would be
present.
Attacks by Taliban insurgents rose slightly during the main
part of the Afghan fighting season this year as some U.S. forces
withdrew and the transition to a lead role for Afghan security
forces picked up pace, according to a Pentagon report released
on Dec. 10.