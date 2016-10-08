Senegalese police rush to help victims as they take part in a simulation of a jihadist attack at the Abdou Diasse military base in Dakar, during the visit of French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Senegalese police carry a casualty as they take part in a simulation of a jihadist attack at the Abdou Diasse military base in Dakar, during the visit of French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve October 7, 2016. REUTERS/ Emma Farge

DAKAR France plans to invest 42 million euros ($47 million) to help countries of Africa's Sahel region prepare to face jihadist attacks similar to those that killed dozens in Paris in 2015, an interior ministry official said on Friday.

The Sahel, a politically fragile region whose remote desert spaces host a medley of jihadist groups, is seen as vulnerable to further attacks after strikes on soft targets in Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Nearby Senegal, a Western security partner with a long history of stability, has so far been spared.

"In future we will train all the countries of the G5 Sahel and Senegal with 42 million Euros in financing, including 24 million Euros for equipment," said a spokeswoman for Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve during his visit to Dakar on Friday.

G5 Sahel is a regional security organisation composed of Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and Mauritania. The investment period is 2017-2022, the spokeswoman added.

French riot control officers from the CRS are currently in Senegal for a month training Senegalese police forces to combat urban attacks on soft targets ahead of the broader programme.

In the simulation exercise watched by Cazeneuve as well as army elites and foreign diplomats, Senegalese police arrived swiftly on the scene after masked jihadists killed three students before holing up with hostages inside a university bus.

The jihadists were killed and the remaining hostages released and given medical treatment in the drill.

"We have reinforced police cooperation so that the first ones on the scene, the specialised forces, can intervene in case of mass murder with a highly efficient response," said Cazeneuve in a speech shortly after the demonstration.

Former colonial power France retains a military presence in Senegal with 350 soldiers. A much larger force of 3,500 is spread across Chad, Mauritania, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to hunt down jihadists.

Senegal's ally the United States has also boosted military cooperation with the country and this year signed a cooperation agreement to ease the deployment of American troops there.

($1 = 0.8929 euro)

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)