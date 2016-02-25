* EU's Hogan says considering action at March 14 meeting
PARIS, Feb 25 The EU's top agriculture official
said on Thursday he was ready to work with France to take
further steps to help struggling livestock farmers after weeks
of protests by farmers over low prices in the European Union's
biggest agricultural economy.
French farmers say thousands of them could go out of
business as a Russian embargo on Western food and a downturn in
global dairy markets exacerbate competition from neighbours such
as Germany and Spain which they see benefiting from lower taxes
and lighter regulation.
After meeting French Prime Minister Manuel Valls in Paris,
European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said he had would
study French proposals to tackle the market downturn ahead of a
March 14 meeting of EU farm ministers.
"We acknowledged the serious difficulties being experienced
by French and European producers across a number of sectors and
agreed on the need to take appropriate steps to alleviate the
current situation," Hogan told reporters.
He reiterated the European Commission had already granted a
500 million euro ($552 million) package in September but said
market imbalances were persisting.
"We have global oversupply and a Russian embargo, which is a
perfect storm."
Valls, who recently criticised the EU for not doing enough
to help farmers, earlier put pressure on the Commission to come
up with measures next month.
"Europe has enough crises and challenges already - terrorist
threats, a refugee crisis - and we shouldn't add a major farming
crisis that would call into question the European project," he
said.
Hogan supported French calls to continue engaging with
Russia to lift a ban on certain EU pork products, a ban imposed
in 2014 on sanitary grounds before a broader political embargo
on Western food.
He declined to detail the French proposals, which were
further to an initial paper presented at an EU ministers'
meeting last week at which France failed to win immediate
action.
But he said the Commission was looking in particular at
export credits and financial instruments such as low-interest
loans as possible areas.
The French government, which last week announced tax cuts
for farmers worth 500 million euros, has been attempting to
defuse protests in the run-up to the politically important Paris
farm show that runs from Feb. 27 to March 6.
French President Francois Hollande will make the traditional
presidential visit at the opening of the show on Saturday, and
Hogan said he would also visit the event next week.
