BERLIN, July 29 France must ensure free movement
of goods in the European Union after blockades by French farmers
disrupted food imports this week, German Agriculture Minister
Christian Schmidt said on radio on Wednesday.
The European Union Commission on Tuesday also called on
France to ensure goods could flow freely through Europe after
French livestock and dairy farmers blocked imports from German
and Spanish producers in a dispute over low French food prices.
French farmers' border blockades against food imports from
countries such as Germany were not acceptable, Schmidt said on
German radio station Deutschlandfunk.
"We are in a single market," he said. "And that must be
adhered to."
France exports more agricultural products than it imports,
he said.
"I have not seen that the French farmers have been hindering
exports, so they should not hinder imports," he said.
He was also critical of the French government considering a
buy-French scheme for food, recalling that a similar idea had
been considered in Britain some years ago.
"These are things which do not comply with the single market
and the spirit of the single market," Schmidt said. French
farmers should instead review why they may not be competitive in
some sectors, he said.
Germany's government will not start a buy-German campaign
for food, he said.
