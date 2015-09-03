PARIS, Sept 3 Protesting French farmers
converged on Paris in more than 1,500 tractors on Thursday to
demand more government action to stem a crisis in the meat and
dairy sectors that has left some farms near bankruptcy in the
European Union's top agricultural producer.
The demonstration, which slowed morning traffic on motorways
around the French capital, follows a summer of protests by
farmers exasperated by falling prices. It comes ahead of an EU
farm ministers meeting on Monday to discuss the troubled
livestock industry.
The government announced a relief package in July in a
gesture to farmers who blocked roads, including access to the
Mont Saint-Michel tourist site, and dumped manure outside
supermarkets.
The FNSEA, France's largest farmers' union which called for
Thursday's protest, says the measures are insufficient to help
farmers facing the effects of a Russian embargo on Western
products as well as long-term problems linked to cheaper foreign
competition and the negotiating power of supermarkets.
"We came to express our dismay. We can't live from our job
anymore," said Patrice Jaouen, a 43-year-old dairy and vegetable
farmer leading a tractor convoy from Brittany after driving 588
km (365 miles) since Tuesday.
"We don't want short-lived subsidies, we don't want public
money, we want an overhaul of the system."
French farmers say they are hampered by higher social
charges and stricter environmental protection rules than their
EU neighbours.
Tractors converged on Paris' Place de la Nation, a regular
venue for demonstrations, ahead of a meeting between Prime
Minister Manuel Valls and a delegation of farm union officials.
Police counted 1,580 tractors, 91 buses and 50 cars carrying
farmers. The FNSEA put the figure at 1,733 tractors.
"We need visibility for our future, a decent revenue to
support our families," livestock farmer Philippe Nivost, 55,
said, alongside the two cows he brought from central France.
The Socialist government has promised fresh measures will be
announced on Thursday to address farmer concerns.
France has found some support from fellow EU members in
southern Europe for extra action to help dairy farmers, given a
severe market downturn.
But European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has warned
against going back on market reforms, and French Agriculture
Minister Stephane Le Foll failed on Monday to agree on specific
proposals with his German counterpart ahead of the EU council.
(Additonal reporting by Lucien Libert, Chine Labbe and Gerard
Bon; Writing by Gus Trompiz)