PARIS, Sept 4 France is working on a wide action
plan to lower the impact of soaring grain prices on consumers
and farmers, mainly breeders, which should be unveiled by the
president next week, an official said on Tuesday.
Drought in the U.S. Midwest and the Black Sea regions have
sent grain prices to record highs, fuelling a 6 percent surge in
the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) July food
price index.
The plan should include food price talks between farmers and
retailers and calls for banks to help farmers facing higher
costs, chiefly breeders using grain-based feed, the farm
minister's spokesman said.
French President Francois Hollande is due to unveil the main
lines of the action plan when he inaugurates the international
livestock trade fair Space in Rennes, Brittany, next Tuesday.
He should support the launch next week of a 'solidarity
fund' of around 100 million euros by grain growers -- who have
greatly benefited from the rise in prices after harvesting a
bumper crop this year -- to help suffering breeders and promote
the signature of long-term supply contracts between growers and
breeders to smooth price moves, the spokesman said.
Hollande should also reiterate France's readiness to trigger
an emergency meeting of the Group of 20 leading economies if
reports show new signs of a sharp drop in grain supplies that
could lead to a new spike in prices.
The United Nations' food agencies on Tuesday called world
leaders to take swift, coordinated action to ensure that food
price shocks do not turn into a catastrophe that could hurt tens
of millions of people in coming months.
But in a conference call on rising food prices last week
senior G20 officials and international bodies said they would
wait for September's crop report from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture before deciding whether to take joint action on the
issue.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Keiron
Henderson)