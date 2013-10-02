* More subsidies to livestock farmers, less to crop growers
* Shift in aid to amount to near one billion euros
By Elizabeth Pineau and Sybille de La Hamaide
COURNON D'AUVERGNE, France, Oct 2 France will
shift almost one billion euros of mainly European Union
subsidies towards livestock farmers struggling with low incomes
and away from better-off crop growers, President Francois
Hollande said on Wednesday.
Hollande unveiled how France, the EU's top agricultural
producer and main beneficiary of EU farm aid, will implement a
new European farm policy agreed earlier this year, a process
that has exposed tensions between livestock and grain sectors.
The French government has promised to use a renegotiation of
the EU's Common Agriculture Policy to favour livestock farmers,
although rejigging the bloc's complex farm payments has proved a
headache.
"My first priority is livestock farming," Hollande said at a
livestock show in central France, where he was met with jeers
and heckled repeatedly.
"To let breeders in the situation they are in today, with
lower income than the rest of the profession, higher risks,
heavy constraints, is to weaken French agriculture as a whole,"
he said.
Hollande said France would use measures including a subsidy
bonus on the first 52 hectares of each farm, seen favouring
smaller livestock farms over crop farms spread over wider areas.
NEARLY ONE BILLION EUROS
In addition, France would use an option given to EU
countries to increase the share of subsidies tied to a type of
production, rather than per hectare, to direct more money
towards livestock farming, as well as aid for specific sectors
such as mountain livestock farmers, Hollande said.
"This will represent nearly one billion euros ($1.4
billion)each year to be redirected on this objective with
significant effects on the income of our breeders," Hollande
said.
He did not detail how much precisely would come from the 9
billion euros in annual EU farm aid per year it will receive in
the 2014-2020 period.
But to ease the transition for grain growers who would lose
some aid, France will reduce disparities in basic subsidies by
70 percent by the end of the period, rather than the total
convergence allowed by the EU.
The government will also allocate to the small-farm bonus,
less money than the maximum authorised under the EU reform.
Crop growers have attacked the government's proposed
reweighting of farm aid, saying it assumed permanent high grain
prices whereas they were vulnerable to market downturns and
faced tough competition to export grain.
($1 = 0.7358 euros)
(Additional reporting and writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by
David Evans)