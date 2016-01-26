PARIS Jan 26 France announced a 290 million euro ($314 million) plan on Tuesday to help livestock farmers who have been protesting against a slump in pork and milk prices, and poultry farmers facing a freeze in output due to the spread of bird flu.

French Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll announced on Twitter that the government would also provide an additional 500 million euros in cash advances.

Livestock farmers have been blocking roads in several parts of Brittany, in northwestern France, with trailers, tractors and piles of mud for over a week in protest against low prices.

The financial aid would come in addition to an initial plan unveiled in September that included tax rebates and support for investment, co-funded by the European Union and French regions, worth 3 billion euros over three years, Le Foll said. ($1 = 0.9229 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by James Regan)