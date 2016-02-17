(Adds quotes, detail)
PARIS Feb 17 France will cut social security
taxes paid by farmers, a measure worth 500 million euros ($556
million), to help ease financial pressure on them wrought by
persistently low dairy and meat prices, Prime Minister Manuel
Valls said on Wednesday.
The government has been trying to defuse weeks-long protests
by farmers over depressed prices for their products, partly the
result of a Russian embargo on European Union foodstuffs.
The tax cuts were flagged last week by President Francois
Hollande in a televised interview where he pledged support for
farmers, a sign of how serious the situation has become for the
government in the EU's biggest agricultural economy.
"Livestock farmers and the livestock industry in France are
going through a crisis that is unprecedented in its intensity
and its duration," Valls told parliament. "The government wants
to take action in relation to social charges, which is vital in
view of competition farmers face from other European countries."
The tax cuts, in addition to hundreds of millions of euros
in aid granted by France to livestock farmers since last summer,
would benefit all farmers and take immediate effect, Valls said.
French farmers say the loss of the Russian market has
compounded their problems in the face of cheaper supplies from
countries like Germany and Spain, and as the EU liberalises its
farm policy through steps like abolition of milk output quotas.
France has also turned to the EU to obtain extra support for
farmers, calling for renewed efforts to get a sanitary Russian
ban on EU pork lifted and for alternative measures to regulate
milk production following the end of quotas.
The European Commission told France at a meeting of EU
agriculture ministers on Monday to work on its proposals to try
and reach consensus at the next ministers gathering on March 14.
The French government has also been pushing supermarket
retailers to take into account farmers' difficulties, and Valls
said a proposed 100 million euro fund for struggling pig farmers
should be finalised in the coming days.
He also urged farmers and their food industry partners to
undertake restructuring of the sector, and called on farmer
unions to end protests.
French farmers have been blocking roads and dumping manure,
straw and earth in front of public buildings and supermarkets.
Protests have centred in Brittany, France's biggest pork
producing region.
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and
Mark Heinrich)