PARIS Dec 20 French farmers' average revenue dipped in 2011 after a surge the previous year, hit by a severe drought in the spring and an E. coli outbreak that led consumers to shun fresh vegetables, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

In 2011, the overall revenue per farm is expected to fall 3.6 percent, against a surge of 66 percent in 2010.

Vegetables and fruit growers were the worse hit this year due to adverse weather conditions but also because a deadly E. coli outbreak in May and June, which officials initially blamed on imports of Spanish cucumbers, caused billions of euros in damages to farmers after shoppers shunned fresh produce.

It was later linked to fenugreek seeds imported from Egypt.

"The consequences of the E. coli bacteria crisis spread in the beginning of the campaign to all (types of) production," the ministry said, noting that French vegetable prices dropped by 11 percent on average in 2011 and fruit prices by 8 percent.

Grain growers overall faced higher fertilizer costs, while breeders had to pay more for feed after a drought in the spring ravaged pastures and animal feed products' prices rose sharply.

Cattle breeders were the worse hit among breeders and are due to receive government aid early next year, it said.

"The year 2011 is marked at the same time by a growth in production costs, linked to the surge in commodities prices in 2010 and the continuous rise in crude oil prices since mid-2009," the ministry said in a statement.

"This rise in intermediary consumption costs weighs on the revenue of all farms," it added.

Grain growers' revenue fell back to levels close to the 2009 ones after the worse drought in 50 years cut grain yields in the spring and requested higher fertilizers. It was partly compensated by a good maize crop later in the year, it said.

The ministry stressed that wine makers average revenue increased the most in France this year due to a sharp rise in prices, boosted by rising exports and a moderate increase in production costs. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Jane Baird)