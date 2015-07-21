PARIS, July 21 President Francois Hollande has
said he would unveil an emergency package of measures to help
France's livestock and dairy sector on Wednesday.
Tuesday's announcement came as livestock farmers in tractors
maintained a blockade of roads in northwestern France, keeping
pressure on the government to take action over what they say is
a squeeze in their margins by retailers and food processors.
"Tomorrow's cabinet will take decisions. Beyond the issue of
distribution and prices, I have asked that there should be an
emergency plan for French livestock and dairy producers,"
Hollande told reporters in Paris.
He gave no details other than to say there would be
"structural measures".
Earlier, Farm Minister Stephane Le Foll told France 2
television a government-commissioned report on pricing in the
industry would now be handed over on Tuesday rather than
Wednesday as originally planned.
Le Foll rejected suggestions that a consolidation of the
local livestock sector was required to create larger
industrial-sized plants. "I do not believe in that model," he
said.
(Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Andrew Callus)