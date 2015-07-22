PARIS, July 22 French Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll unveiled on Wednesday a set of financial support measures for livestock farmers whose total value his ministry put at 600 million euros ($655 million).

Le Foll said the aid would include guarantees on up to 500 million euros worth of farmers' debts, plus a 50 million euro fund to ease their social charges burden.

The announcement follows weeks of protests by meat and dairy producers facing low prices and high costs. They escalated in recent days into road blockades in northwest France.

($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Reporting by James Regan and Sybille de la Hamaide; Editing by Andrew Callus)