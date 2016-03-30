PARIS, March 30 France has unveiled plans to
increase fines for food firms that do not publish annual
results, part of government efforts to bring transparency to
price talks blamed for hurting farmers.
The government has been struggling to deal with a downturn
in meat and dairy markets that has prompted protests from
livestock farmers in the past few months.
French farmers say low market prices for meat and dairy
products, partly due to a Russian embargo on Western food and a
falloff in Chinese dairy imports, are exacerbated by tough
annual price negotiations between food processors and retailers.
Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll has singled out
Bigard, France's biggest beef processor and a major pork
producer, and Europe's largest dairy group Lactalis for not
releasing their results, which he says hampers efforts to
determine margins along the food chain.
As part of a bill on financial transparency and corruption
unveiled on Wednesday, the government proposed stiffer penalties
for companies in the farm and food industries that fail to
disclose results. These would be a fine of up to 2 percent of
their daily sales in France for each day after the deadline for
publishing the results.
French companies, including privately held family firms like
Bigard and Lactalis, are required to file their results to a
local business court within two months of their approval at a
shareholder meeting.
An online court registry of French company filings showed
that Bigard had declared group results up to its 2013 financial
year, while Lactalis had not filed any group results since at
least 2011.
The groups' corporate websites showed total annual sales of
4.3 billion euros for Bigard and 17 billion euros for Lactalis,
without specifying the year or giving other financial results.
Bigard and Lactalis both declined to comment on the matter.
Penalties already exist for non-disclosure of company
results but the farm ministry says these are not severe enough
to have an impact on big companies.
Earlier this month, the European Union agreed to additional
support measures for the bloc's dairy and pigmeat sectors
following intense lobbying by France, the EU's largest
agricultural economy.
But analysts said that it could take time for farm-level
prices to recover given oversupply in Europe and high dairy
stocks in China, which had previously driven global dairy
demand.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Jane Merriman)